Q4 2021 Fortis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is April, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Fortis Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Amaimo. Please go ahead, Miss Amaimo.



Stephanie A. Amaimo - Fortis Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, April, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fortis' Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results Conference Call. I'm joined by David Hutchens, President and CEO; Jocelyn Perry, Executive VP and CFO; other members of the senior management team, as well as CEOs from certain subsidiaries.



Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide show. Actual results can differ materially from the forecast projections included in the forward-looking information presented today. All non-GAAP financial measures referenced in our prepared