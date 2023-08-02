Q2 2023 Fortis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Stephanie A. Amaimo - Fortis Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Michelle, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fortis' second quarter 2023 results conference call.



I'm joined by David Hutchens, President and CEO; Jocelyn Perry, Executive VP and CFO, other members of the senior management team as well as CEOs from certain subsidiaries.



Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide show. Actual results can differ materially from the forecast projections