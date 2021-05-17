May 17, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research AnalystSo we're going to start with David, big news of the day, $50 billion new company, $15 billion of it streaming, Discovery run by, I think, the best operator currently working in the business, which is David Zaslav. They're saying $15 billion of EBITDA and $8 billion of free cash flow. So sort of 2 questions or two layers. One, how does this big mega merger affect fubo directly and its competitive set? And second, going up to 30,000 feet, how do you think this changes the dynamic of industry design and industry structure at maturity for the streaming space?