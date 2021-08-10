Aug 10, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Alison Sternberg - fuboTV Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you for joining us to discuss fuboTV's second quarter 2021. With me today is David Gandler, CEO and co-Founder of fubo; and Simone Nardi, CFO of fubo. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.fubo.tv.
Before we begin, let me quickly review the format of today's presentation. David is going to start with some brief remarks on the quarter and fubo's strategy, and Simone will cover the financials and guidance. Then I'm going to turn the call over to the analysts to dig into Q&A.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, market opportunity, business strategy and plans and the expected launch of free-to-play gaming, FanView and fubo Sportsbook.
These forward
Q2 2021 Fubotv Inc Earnings Call Transcript
