Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Alison Sternberg - fuboTV Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you for joining us to discuss fuboTV's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021. With me today is David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO of fubo; and John Janedis, CFO of fubo. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.fubo.tv.
Before we begin, let me quickly review the format of today's presentation. David is going to start with some brief remarks on the quarter and fubo's strategy, and John will cover the financials and guidance.
I'd like to remind everyone that the following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, market opportunity, business strategy and plans, including our acquisition strategy and ability to integrate any such acquisitions, the expected continued rollout of fubo Sportsbook and the continued shift in
Q4 2021 Fubotv Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...