Mar 15, 2022 / 03:05PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



All right. So welcome, everyone. Really pleased to introduce David Gandler, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of fuboTV. David, welcome.



David Gandler - fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

Why don't we jump into it? So fuboTV has been growing subscribers faster than the other virtual MVPDs and the industry broadly. You seem to expect that trend to continue based on your subscriber guidance. What has made you so successful in the marketplace to date? And how do you differentiate fuboTV from competitors' virtual MVPD services?- fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & DirectorYes. So fubo sits at the intersection of 3 megatrends. The first obviously is the secular decline of traditional television. The second is the shift of [TBI] dollars to connected devices. And the third is online sports betting. And I mentioned that because we have positioned ourselves in