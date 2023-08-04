Q2 2023 Fubotv Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fubo Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now hand today's call over to Alison Sternberg. Please go ahead.



Alison Sternberg - fuboTV Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you for joining us to discuss Fubo's second quarter 2023. With me today is David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO of Fubo; and John Janedis, CFO of Fubo. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and letter to shareholders can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.fubo.tv.



Before we begin, let me quickly review the format of today's presentation. David is going to start with some brief remarks on the quarter and full year and Fubo strategy, and John will cover the financials and guidance. Then we will turn the call over to the analysts for Q&A.



I would like to remind everyone that the following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to