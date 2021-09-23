Q3 2021 HB Fuller Co Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Barbara J. Doyle - H.B. Fuller Company - VP of IR



Thank you, and welcome to H.B. Fuller's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for the fiscal quarter ended August 28, 2021. Our speakers today are Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.



Please let me cover a few items before I turn the call over to Jim. First, a reminder that our comments today will include references to organic revenue, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation on our revenues. We will also refer to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These measures are in addition to the GAAP results reported in our earnings release and in our