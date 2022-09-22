Sep 22, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Steven Brazones -
Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call. Presenting today are Jim Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure are included in our
Q3 2022 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Transcript
