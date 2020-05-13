Cedar Fair LP Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Good afternoon and welcome to Cedar Fair, L.P.'s 2020 annual meeting.



It is my pleasure to introduce Richard Zimmerman, President and CEO of Cedar Fair. Please go ahead.



Richard A. Zimmerman - Cedar Fair, L.P. - President, CEO & Director of Cedar Fair Management Inc.



Good afternoon, everybody.



My name is Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair's President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. On behalf of your Board, I welcome you to this annual meeting of limited partners of Cedar Fair, L.P. Out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our meeting this year is being held for the first time as a virtual unitholders' meeting. We are happy you can join us today.



Our directors are with us virtually as well. They are our Chairman, Dan Hanrahan; Scott Olivet; John Scott; Lauri Shanahan; Debra Smithart-Oglesby; Carlos Ruisanchez; and our director nominees, Gina France, Matt Ouimet and myself, Richard Zimmerman. We are joined today by members of Cedar Fair's senior management team; as well as