Q3 2022 Cedar Fair LP Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I'll now turn it over to Cedar Fair.



Michael Russell - Cedar Fair, L.P. - Corporate Director of IR



Thank you, Chris, and good morning to everyone. My name is Michael Russell, Corporate Director of Investor Relations for Cedar Fair. Welcome to today's earnings call to review our 2022 third quarter results ended September 25 as well as trends we are seeing through this past Sunday, October 30.



Earlier this morning, we distributed via wire service our earnings press release, ir.cedarfair.com. On the call with me this morning are Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair President and CEO; and Brian Witherow, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before we begin, I need to remind you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements