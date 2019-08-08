Q2 2019 Fiverr International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Jinjin Qian - Fiverr International Ltd. - VP, Strategic Finance



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Please note that this call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our shareholder letter, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.fiverr.com. Joining me today on the call are Micha Kaufman, CEO and Co-Founder, and Ofer Katz, CFO.



Before we start I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements. These include but are not limited to Fiverr's market