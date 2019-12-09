Fiverr International Ltd at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 09, 2019 / 07:45PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



(technical difficulty)



CEO, Micha Kaufman; and the CFO, Ofer Katz, here today as part of the UBS TMT Conference. I'll turn it over to the guys. I think they're going to make a presentation to start. And the clicker is right up there for you to get it going. And I don't know if we can -- I'm still hearing some background music, I'm not sure if we can -- there we go. Okay. So we'll start with the presentation. We'll have a fireside chat and then if anyone in the audience has questions, please free -- feel free to use the app, the questions will come up to me in the iPad, and I'll work them into my conversation with the guys afterwards.



Micha Kaufman - Fiverr International Ltd. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Awesome. Thank you. So we'll kick right in starting with a quick introduction into Fiverr for those of you who don't know who we are or what we do. So basically, Fiverr is a global marketplace. It's a standard marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses for any digital service needs, things like graphic design, digital