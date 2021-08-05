Q2 2021 Fiverr International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Fiverr Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Maya Tracey. Please go ahead.



Maya Tracey - Fiverr International Ltd. - IR Manager



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Joining me on the call today are Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO; and Ofer Katz, President and CFO.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this call we may make forward-looking statements and that these statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today and Fiverr assumes no obligation to update or revise them. A discussion of some of the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements can be found under the Risk Factors section in Fiverr's most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.



