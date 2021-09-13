Sep 13, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT

Nicholas Freeman Jones - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



Okay. Great. I think we're live. We're really excited to have Micha Kaufman, Fiverr's CEO; Ofer Katz, CFO, here with us today. If you need my disclosures, please e-mail me or corporate access, so we can get those to you.



But maybe to just kick things off, Fiverr has been public for a while now, a couple of years. It's a leading digital marketplace, connecting freelancers with people looking to get a variety of jobs done.



But maybe for those who still are a bit new to Fiverr's story, can you give us a quick background Micha on the business and the potential it has in the freelancer market and the flywheel effect of the marketplace approach you guys have built?



Micha Kaufman - Fiverr International Ltd. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Absolutely. Good morning, Nick. Thanks for having us. So Fiverr operates in a massive market that is almost a blue ocean. There's big macro changes in the past decade or decade plus. Fiverr started in 2010 right around the