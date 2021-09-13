Sep 13, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT
Nicholas Freeman Jones - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst
Okay. Great. I think we're live. We're really excited to have Micha Kaufman, Fiverr's CEO; Ofer Katz, CFO, here with us today. If you need my disclosures, please e-mail me or corporate access, so we can get those to you.
But maybe to just kick things off, Fiverr has been public for a while now, a couple of years. It's a leading digital marketplace, connecting freelancers with people looking to get a variety of jobs done.
But maybe for those who still are a bit new to Fiverr's story, can you give us a quick background Micha on the business and the potential it has in the freelancer market and the flywheel effect of the marketplace approach you guys have built?
Micha Kaufman - Fiverr International Ltd. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Absolutely. Good morning, Nick. Thanks for having us. So Fiverr operates in a massive market that is almost a blue ocean. There's big macro changes in the past decade or decade plus. Fiverr started in 2010 right around the
Fiverr International Ltd at Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference Transcript
Sep 13, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...