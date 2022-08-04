Q2 2022 Fiverr International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Fiverr Q2 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Charlie and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to your host, Jinjin Qian, Head of Investor Relations to begin. Jinjin, Please go ahead.



Jinjin Qian - Fiverr International Ltd. - VP of Strategic Finance



Thank you, operator, and Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Joining me today on the call is Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO; and Ofer Katz, President and CFO.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements and that these statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today and Fiverr assumes no obligation to update or revise. A discussion of some of the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements can be found under the Risk Factors section in Fiverr's most recent Form