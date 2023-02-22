Q4 2022 Fiverr International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for joining. I would like to welcome you all to the Fiverr Q4 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is [Brica], and I'll be your event specialist operating today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to our host for today, Jinjin. So, Jinjin, you may begin when you're ready.



Jinjin Qian - Fiverr International Ltd. - EVP of Strategic Finance



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Fiverr's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Joining me today on the call are Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO; and Ofer Katz, President and CFO.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements and that these statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today and Fiverr assumes no obligation to update or revise them. A discussion of some of the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements can be found