May 04, 2022 / 05:20PM GMT

Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Welcome back, everyone. Gabe Hajde here, Wells Fargo's packaging analyst, joined by my colleague, Zach. And our first presentation today is from Graphic Packaging. Representing the company is the CFO, Steve Scherger, I'm sure you guys are familiar with; and Melanie Skijus, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome to the 2 of you. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystSo first, I wanted to kind of start with a high-level question, we were kind of talking about this beforehand. But I think the pandemic was kind of perceived as a net positive, at least from a volume perspective, across the board for maybe consumer packaging. But GPK, foodservice, obviously, which is about 20% of your business, was negatively impacted. But the offset, obviously, through the grocery channel was pretty notable.I think results over the past 2 to 3 quarters, quite frankly, would suggest there's some