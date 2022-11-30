Nov 30, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst



Wrapping up our morning session. We saved the best for last. Joining me is Mike Doss, CEO; Steve Scherger, CFO of Graphic Packaging; also Melanie Skijus from IR.



Mike, team, thank you for joining us. Mike, Steve, I think I'll turn it over for you, maybe give a kind of a brief introduction, and then we'll just jump right into questions and have some time for questions [from audience] if there are.



Stephen R. Scherger - Graphic Packaging Holding Company - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. No, listen, thanks. I appreciate everybody's interest in spending some time with us. We're thrilled to be here, like you said, live, been a while since 2019.



And so -- for those not as close to the story, if you stand back and look at Graphic Packaging today, roughly a $10 billion business from a top line perspective. We are a -- we're an integrated fiber-based packaging company. Almost entirely focused on us is consumers, and we operate in