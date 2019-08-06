Aug 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Anita, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point. Mr. Petta, please go ahead.



Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's second quarter 2019 financial results. With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and CEO; Marcin Urbaszek, our CFO; Steve Alpart, our CIO; and Steve Plust, our COO. After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a summary of our business activities and a brief recap of market conditions. Steve Alpart will discuss our second quarter originations, our portfolio and pipeline; and Marcin will highlight key items from our financials.



The press release and