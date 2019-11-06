Nov 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Jacob, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Granite Point Mortgage Trust's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to now turn the conference over to Chris Petta with Investor Relations for Granite Point.
Chris Petta - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. - IR Officer
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Granite Point's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results.
With me on the call this morning are Jack Taylor, our President and CEO; Marcin Urbaszek, our CFO; Steve Alpart, our CIO; and Steve Plust, our COO. After my introductory comments, Jack will provide a summary of our business activities and a brief recap of market conditions. Steve Alpart will discuss our third quarter originations, our portfolio and pipeline. And Marcin will highlight key items from our financials.
The press release and financial tables associated with today's call as well as our Form 10-Q were
Q3 2019 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...