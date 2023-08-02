Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Gulfport Energy Corporation's second-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jessica Antle, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.
Jessica Antle - Gulfport Energy Corporation - IR Director
Thank you and good morning, and welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am Jessica Antle. Speakers on today's call include John Reinhart, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matthew Rucker, Senior Vice President of Operations will be available for the Q&A portion of today's call.
I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. We caution you that the actual results could differ materially
Q2 2023 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...