Nov 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Karina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to The Gap Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host, Steve Austenfeld, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Steve Austenfeld - The Gap, Inc. - IR Officer
Great. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Gap Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the information made available on this webcast and conference call contains forward-looking statements. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements as well as a description and reconciliation of any financial measures not consistent with generally accepted accounting principles, please refer to Page 2 of the slides shown on the Investors section of our website, gapinc.com, which supplement today's remarks as well as today's earnings release, our quarterly
Q3 2020 Gap Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...