Q4 2020 Gap Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Steve Austenfeld - The Gap, Inc. - IR Officer



Great. Thanks, James. Hey, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Gap Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the information made available on this webcast and earnings call contains forward-looking statements. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements as well as a description and reconciliation of any financial measures not consistent with generally accepted accounting principles, please refer to Page 2 of the slides shown on the Investors section of our website, gapinc.com, which supplement today's remarks; as well as today's earnings release; our quarterly