Q1 2021 Gap Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to introduce your host, Stephen Austenfeld. Please go ahead.



Steve Austenfeld - The Gap, Inc. - Head of IR



Thanks, Justin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Welcome to Gap, Inc.'s First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



Before we begin, I'd just like to remind you that the information made available on this webcast and earnings call contains forward-looking information. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, as well as a description and reconciliation of any financial measures not consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please refer to Page 2 of the slides provided today shown on the Investors section of our website, gapinc.com, which supplement today's remarks