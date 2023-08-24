Q2 2023 Gap Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Emily Gacka -



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.'s Second Quarter fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the information made available on this conference call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to be materially different. For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, as well as a description and reconciliation of any financial measures not consistent with generally accepted accounting principles, please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our latest earnings release, the risk factors described in the company's annual