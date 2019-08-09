Q2 2019 Green Brick Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Green Brick Partners Earnings Call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback. A slideshow supporting today's presentation is available on Green Brick Partners website, www.greenbrickpartners.com. Go to Investors & Governance, then click on the option that says Reporting, then scroll down the page until you see the Second Quarter Investor Call Presentation.



The company reminds you that during this conference call, it will make various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Green Brick Partners are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. A few factors could cause actual results