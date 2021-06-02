Jun 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Green Brick Partners, Inc.
I would now like to introduce the first presenter, James R. Brickman.
James R. Brickman - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Jim Brickman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Green Brick Partners, Inc. At this time, I call the meeting to order. Please refer to the agenda and our rules of conduct for the meeting, both of which are posted on the meeting center page.
The rules of conduct explain how we will conduct the meeting. There are 2 items of business on today's agenda: the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of the company's independent registered public accounting firm. After all agenda items have been presented, we will close the polls, announce the preliminary voting results and then adjourn the meeting.
In accordance with the company's bylaws and the absence of the Chairman of the Board, I will act as Chairman of
Green Brick Partners Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...