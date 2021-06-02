Green Brick Partners Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Green Brick Partners, Inc.



I would now like to introduce the first presenter, James R. Brickman.



James R. Brickman - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Jim Brickman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Green Brick Partners, Inc. At this time, I call the meeting to order. Please refer to the agenda and our rules of conduct for the meeting, both of which are posted on the meeting center page.



The rules of conduct explain how we will conduct the meeting. There are 2 items of business on today's agenda: the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of the company's independent registered public accounting firm. After all agenda items have been presented, we will close the polls, announce the preliminary voting results and then adjourn the meeting.



In accordance with the company's bylaws and the absence of the Chairman of the Board, I will act as Chairman of