Jun 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Lacey Wesley - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Analyst



This is Lacey Wesley, with the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference, produced by Three Part Advisors. Thank you for joining us today. Next, we have Green Brick Partners, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol GRBK, and presenting on behalf of the company today is Rick Costello, the Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Brickman, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Jim, please take it from here.



Jim Brickman - Green Brick Partners, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Great. Hi, everyone. Thank you for your interest in Green Brick Partners. I hope you will find this presentation insightful. I am Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of the company, and with me is Rick Costello, our CFO.



During this presentation, we will make certain forward-looking statements, as discussed on slide 2 of this presentation, and take no obligations to update these statements in the future. Please note that our forward-looking statements reflect our expectations and beliefs as of our last earnings call. Due to SEC