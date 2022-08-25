Aug 25, 2022 / 08:45PM GMT

Let's get started. All right. Next up, we have Gorman-Rupp, NYSE, ticker GRC. We have Scott King, CEO; and Jim Kerr, CFO.



And Scott, take it away.



Scott King - The Gorman-Rupp Company - President & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Appreciate you being in attendance. Again, my name is Scott King. I've been with the Gorman-Rupp Company for 17 years, CEO since the beginning of 2022. So relatively new on this job. I do have Jim Kerr, our CFO with me, who you'll hear from here in a bit.



So we're a pump company, and that's all that we do. And admittedly, we think we're pretty good at it. We sell high-quality products that are very robust through well-trained distribution under industry-leading brands, holding number one share in a number of pump applications. We do that both domestically and internationally. And we have a long history of returning capital to shareholders. Recently, we completed the largest acquisition in the company's history, which is one of many that we've made in the past.



Little bit of history