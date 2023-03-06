Q4 2022 Grindr Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is [JP], and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Grindr fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Lenihan, VP of Communications. Please go ahead.



Patrick Lenihan - Grindr Inc. - VP, Global Head of Communications



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will be led by Grindr's CEO, George Arison and CFO Vanna Krantz. They will make a few brief remarks and then we'll open it up for questions. I'll also note that we released our shareholder letter this afternoon, and that is available on our website at investors.grindr.com.



Before we begin, I will remind everyone that during this call, we may discuss our outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate, or similar statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and our actual results could differ