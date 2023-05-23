May 23, 2023 / 07:15PM GMT

I'm David Harkin, Managing Director, JPMorgan tech investment banking. Thank you for joining us for a discussion with George Arison, the CEO of Grindr.



Thanks. Thanks for having me here.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan - AnalystOf course. It would be great to start with just a little bit about your journey to Grindr and what was most surprising about when you joined Grindr that you learned.- Grindr Inc. - CEO & DirectorTotally. So when they approached me about this job, I was quite unsure. But what got me really excited is the unique combination of Grindr having a very advanced business with great revenue, great revenue growth, and good profitability; and at the same time, a product that hasn't really changed much over the last 14 years, and so, a lot of opportunity to make the product be a lot more advanced.And so, I kind of call it like a