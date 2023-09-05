Sep 05, 2023 / 11:25PM GMT

Alexandra Steiger - Goldman Sachs - Analyst



So, good afternoon. Thanks for joining us. My name is Alexandra Steiger. I'm part of the US internet research team here at Goldman Sachs. We're very pleased to have George Arison, CEO of Grindr us today. Good to see you, and welcome to our conference.



George Arison - Grindr Inc. - CEO



Thank you. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs - AnalystSo, for those in the room who are less familiar with the story, can you talk about Grindr, your long-term vision for the company, and what differentiates the platform from other online dating assets?- Grindr Inc. - CEOSure. So Grindr is the largest LGBTQ community in the world, we have 30 million people, primarily G, B, and the T, in the LGBTQ. And obviously dating is a huge part of what we do. Our estimate is roughly 1 in 5, maybe 1 in 4 relationships in the U.S. that are based around render, but we are a lot more than a dating