Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following the speakers' remarks, we will open your lines for questions.



As reminder, this conference is being recorded. Hosting today's call are gross CEO, Jeff Yurcisin; and CFO, Sergio Cervantes.



Before they begin their prepared remarks, I will review the forward-looking statements Safe Harbor. Some of the statements made today about future prospects, financial results, business strategies industry trends and growth ability to successfully respond to business risks may be considered forward-looking.



Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially all of these statements are based on growth view of the world and their business as they see it today.



As described in our SEC filings, the underlying facts and assumptions for these statements can change as the world and their business