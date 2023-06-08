Jun 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Kelly J. Marshall - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - Independent Chairman



Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 Joint Annual General Meetings of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT, Inc. I am Kelly Marshall, Chairman of the Board. Before proceeding with the business of the meetings, I would like to introduce the other trustees and directors who are with us today. I would ask each of them to stand as I introduce them. Peter Aghar; Remco Daal. Kevan Gorrie, also Granite's President and CEO; Fern Grodner; Al Mawani; Gerry Miller; Sheila Murray, Emily Pang and last but not least, Jennifer Warner.



Also with us today are Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer; Lorne Kumer, EVP, Head of Global Real Estate; Mike Ramparas, EVP Global Real Estate and Head of Investments; and Lawrence Clarfield, EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



The matters of the business to be conducted today were described in the management information circular sent to the holders of the stapled units along with the joint notice of these meetings. Following the formal business of the meetings, Kevan