Q1 2020 HNI Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the HN1 -- HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instruction] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Thank you. Mr. McCall, you may begin your conference.



Matthew Schon McCall - HNI Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, Cheryl. Good morning. My name is Matt McCall. I'm Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for HNI Corporation. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter fiscal 2020 results.



With me today are Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and CEO; and Marshall Bridges, Senior Vice President and CFO.



Copies of our financial news release, earnings presentation and non-GAAP reconciliations are posted on our website. Statements made during this call that are not strictly historical facts are forward-looking statements which are subject to known and unknown risk. Actual results could differ materially. The earnings