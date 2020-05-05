HNI Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HNI Corporation Annual Meeting Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Steven Bradford. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Steven Mark Bradford - HNI Corporation - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting of HNI Corporation. We're holding our shareholders' meeting virtually for the first time, and we appreciate your participation. My name is Steven Bradford. I'm Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the corporation. I will act as secretary for the meeting. Presiding is our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lorenger.



We want to acknowledge the presence at our meeting today of all of our directors. We are fortunate to have such an outstanding Board of Directors. Each of our directors is experienced and brings unique capabilities to our Board. You can learn more about them by referring to our proxy statement.