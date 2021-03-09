Mar 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

Charlotte C. Simonelli - Realogy Holdings Corp. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Hello, everyone. I'm Charlotte Simonelli, Realogy's CFO and Treasurer. I hope 2021 finds you and your families safe and healthy.



Realogy recently released tremendous full year 2020 results. We delivered top line growth, cost efficiencies, impressive profitability, greater simplification, and we seized opportunities to improve our capital structure. Let me talk about some highlights from 2020.



We delivered $726 million in operating EBITDA, up 23% from 2019. We generated $555 million in free cash flow and reduced net debt by approximately $500 million. We also reported a 3.4x net leverage ratio, the lowest level since Realogy went public in 2012. Our title and mortgage JV delivered $226 million in operating EBITDA, which really demonstrates Realogy's ability to capture more of the overall transaction economics.



We had 2 consecutive quarters of market share gains in Q3 and Q4 with market share of 15.3% unchanged, 2020 versus last year. We also had a strong start to 2021 with preliminary open volume for