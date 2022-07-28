Q2 2022 Anywhere Real Estate Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call and our first as Anywhere Real Estate.



Before we begin, Ryan Schneider will share perspective on our recent rebranding.



Ryan M. Schneider - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. - CEO, President & Director



So I'm so excited about this, a powerful existing business, a new focus on the consumer, meeting homebuyers and sellers anywhere in their real estate journey from just starting to search to that incredible keys and hand moments and driving cultural change to deliver that future. So I'm all in on it, right? And I'm actually -- I'm so committed to this that I want to signal this broader change to the world as our current brand and identity have not kept up with our company's transformation.



So now is the time to move our brand to what's next, and I'm excited to announce Realogy will become Anywhere Real Estate.



Alicia Swift - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. - SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis and IR



Good morning, and welcome to