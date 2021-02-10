Feb 10, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Helmerich & Payne's fiscal first quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised this call may be recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Dave Wilson, Vice President. Dave, go ahead.
Dave Wilson - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Christie, and welcome, everyone, to Helmerich & Payne's Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. With us today are John Lindsay, President and CEO; and Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO. Both John and Mark will be sharing some prepared comments with us, after which we'll open the call for questions.
Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'll remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under the securities laws. Such statements are based upon current information and management's expectations as of this date and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions
Q1 2021 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...