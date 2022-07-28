Q3 2022 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Helmerich & Payne Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Dave Wilson. Please go ahead.



Dave Wilson - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Ashley, and welcome, everyone, to Helmerich & Payne's conference call and webcast for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. With us today are John Lindsay, President and CEO; and Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO. Both John and Mark will be sharing some comments with us, after which we'll open the call for questions.



Before we begin our prepared remarks today, I'll remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under the securities laws. Such statements are based upon current information and management's expectations as of this date and are not guarantees of future performance. A forward-looking statements