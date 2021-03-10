Mar 10, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Head of the US Real Estate & Lodging Research and Senior Real Estate Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. It's Michael Bilerman here with Manny Korchman, Citi Research. Welcome to Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. Very happy to have with us Victor Coleman, CEO of Hudson Pacific Properties and the entire management team with them from their office.



This session is for Citi clients only, if media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are up on the webcast.



For those joining us on the live webcast to ask management any questions, simply type them into the box, and those are going to come directly to both Manny and myself. And we'll do our best to integrate them into the conversation.



So Victor, I'm going to turn it over to you just to introduce Hudson Pacific, and the members of your management team that are around the table with you. And then we'll -- we have some Q&A to get the session going.



Victor J. Coleman - Hudson Pacific