Q1 2021 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Laura Campbell, Executive Vice President of investor Relations and Marketing. Thank you. You may begin.



Laura Campbell - Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. - EVP of IR & Marketing



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.



Yesterday, our press release and supplemental were filed on an 8-K with the SEC. Both are available on the Investors section of our website, HudsonPacificProperties.com. An audio webcast of this call will also be available for replay by phone over the next week on the Investors section of our website.



During this call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to our GAAP financial results in our press release and supplemental. We'll also be making forward-looking statements based on our current