Q4 2023 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the L3Harris Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Kratz, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Mark A. Kratz - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are Chris Kubasik, our CEO; and Ken Bedingfield, our CFO. We've updated our quarterly earnings approach based on feedback. And yesterday evening, we published our fourth quarter earnings release detailing our financial results and guidance. We've also provided a supplemental earnings presentation on our website.
As a reminder, today's discussion will include certain matters that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please reference our earnings release and SEC filings.
Jan 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
