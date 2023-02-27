Feb 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Deborah K. Simpson - Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to everyone here. Thank you for being here on this momentous day for Li-Cycle. My name is Debbie Simpson, Li-Cycle's Chief Financial Officer. In just a few moments, we'll be announcing significant news about our flagship Rochester Hub facility.



First, on behalf of Li-Cycle, we'd like to thank our distinguished guests for joining us today in our amazing new warehouse facility here at our Hub location. A warm welcome to U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Charles E. Schumer; Congressman, Joe Morelle; Jigar Shah, Director of Loan Programs Office at the U.S. Department of Energy; and Doreen Harris, NYSERDA President and CEO. I'd also like to thank Li-Cycle's partners, Board members, employees and family who are joining us here today in person and virtually.



And now it is my pleasure to welcome U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Charles Schumer to the podium to officially announce exciting news. Senator Schumer has been a leading campaign of Clean Tech in the Senate and a strong supporter of Li-Cycle and all