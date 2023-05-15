Q1 2023 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Nahla A. Azmy - Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. - SVP of IR & Financial Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for Li-Cycle's review of our business and financial results ended March 31, 2023. We will start today with formal remarks from Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; and Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer. We will then follow with a Q&A session.



Ahead of this call, life cycle issued a press release and a presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.li-cycle.com. On this call, management will be making statements based on current expectations, plans, estimates