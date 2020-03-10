Mar 10, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the J.P. Morgan 2020 Industrial Conference fireside chat session with Lennox International. Joining us today are Todd Bluedorn, Chairman and CEO of Lennox International; Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations; and J.P. Morgan analyst, Steve Tusa, the host of this call. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Tusa. Please go ahead.



Charles Stephen Tusa - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Thanks, operator, and thanks, everybody, for joining us for the second of our call series here over the next few days. Very happy to have the guys from Lennox on the line, including Todd and Steve.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MDGuys, I want to welcome you to this kind of virtual conference, I guess. But I, obviously, always like to start off -- for you guys, I think it's going to be a little different because I'm not going to ask you about your China exposure and your air travel exposure and luckily