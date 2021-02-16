Feb 16, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining. It's my pleasure to have now for our fireside chat, Todd Bluedorn, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lennox. Thanks very much, Todd, for taking the time, particularly given sort of difficult weather conditions. I was going to say it's minus 2 today and Dallas fireside chat takes on a whole new meaning.



So I'm glad to see that you're looking well, and we hope that Steve who's dialed in is hanging in there as well.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I suppose, first of all, Todd, yes, there's been a lot of gyrations in the market because in resi HVAC, because of COVID, weather always plays its part in mid winter and the middle of summer. So maybe just sort of level set us right now for where we are around the resi HVAC demand environment, a lot of discussion in the background around inventory levels and the whole selling sell-through aspect, which I know is