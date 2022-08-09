Aug 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



One of the covering analysts and very pleased to welcome Lennox International for this session. And we have 2 folks from Lennox here. Obviously, we have Alok Maskara, who's the CEO. And he's the CEO effective May 9, I believe. So fairly fresh in that role. Prior to that, he served for 5 years as CEO of Luxfer Holdings, an international industrial company focused on advanced materials. And prior to Luxfer, President of several global business units at Pentair plc and leadership positions at General Electric and McKinsey. He has a degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from Kellogg.



And we have the Chief Financial Officer, Joe Reitmeier, who people probably do know who's been with Lennox, CFO, I think, since 2012, did I get that right? And I think he joined Lennox in 2005. So we have the experience and we have the fresh face as well. So thanks for joining.



Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - CEO & Director



That means difficult questions for him, easy questions for me