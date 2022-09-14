Sep 14, 2022 / 10:45PM GMT
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Here with our last fireside chat of the day are the team from Lennox. If there's something else to talk about besides HVAC, I'm unaware of it. So we're going to keep the train going with that, no pun intended. And we're joined today on stage by Alok Maskara, Lennox's new CEO; and the Chief Financial Officer, Joe Reitmeier. Guys, thanks for making the time. Pleasure to see you as always.
Alok Maskara - Lennox International Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks. Always a pleasure to be here.
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Appreciate it. Just as a reminder for everybody, we've heard this a few times now. Research disclosures, check the website or talk to your salesperson. We'll keep it brief because you've heard it 10 times today.
Lennox International Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript
Sep 14, 2022 / 10:45PM GMT
